1/1
Howard Fluellen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard
Fluellen
June 17, 1945-
October 10, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Howard Fluellen transitioned home Monday at his residence at 75 years of age.
The son of the late Ms. Mattie Fluellen and Mr. Leo Lewis, Mr. Fluellen was born in Columbus, GA and was a long time resident of Miami, FL. He was employed as a supervisor at Best Roofing Company and upon returning to the Phenix City area in 2017 became a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Jimmy Fluellen, Lougene Jackson and Mary Ann Trice.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include his wife of 53 years, Mrs. Hattie P. Fluellen; a son, Gregory B. Fluellen (Michelle); two daughters, Sharman S. Fluellen and Sofonia L. Fluellen; three grandchildren, Diandre Higginbotham; Jasmine Fewquay and Alexis Allen; two great grandchildren, Tavarius Coley and Legend Freeman; two brothers, Willie Fluellen (Mary) and Henry Fluellen (Laddie); beloved in-laws, Chris Sterdivant (Johnny), Linda Lewis (Morris) and Little Ester Doughty (Ira); and a host of other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Fluellen will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Progressive Chapel with Apostle Deborah Trice Ligon officiating. Visitation is Friday, 1 til 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Progressive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved