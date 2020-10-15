Howard
Fluellen
June 17, 1945-
October 10, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Howard Fluellen transitioned home Monday at his residence at 75 years of age.
The son of the late Ms. Mattie Fluellen and Mr. Leo Lewis, Mr. Fluellen was born in Columbus, GA and was a long time resident of Miami, FL. He was employed as a supervisor at Best Roofing Company and upon returning to the Phenix City area in 2017 became a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Jimmy Fluellen, Lougene Jackson and Mary Ann Trice.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include his wife of 53 years, Mrs. Hattie P. Fluellen; a son, Gregory B. Fluellen (Michelle); two daughters, Sharman S. Fluellen and Sofonia L. Fluellen; three grandchildren, Diandre Higginbotham; Jasmine Fewquay and Alexis Allen; two great grandchildren, Tavarius Coley and Legend Freeman; two brothers, Willie Fluellen (Mary) and Henry Fluellen (Laddie); beloved in-laws, Chris Sterdivant (Johnny), Linda Lewis (Morris) and Little Ester Doughty (Ira); and a host of other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Fluellen will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Progressive Chapel with Apostle Deborah Trice Ligon officiating. Visitation is Friday, 1 til 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
.