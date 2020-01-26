|
Howard Livingston
Claybrook
May 27, 1940-
January 23, 2020
Dothan, Alabama- Howard Livingston Claybrook, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his residence. He was 79.
Funeral services will be held at 12 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Thompson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11-12 noon. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mr. Claybrook was born on May 27, 1940 in Alexander City, Alabama to Carey Worth Claybrook and Ruby Livingston Claybrook. He was a graduate of Evergreen High School, Auburn University with a B.S. in Education, the University of Georgia with a M.S. in ED, and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant, in the US Army Artillery. Mr. Claybrook retired as a Unit Manager after 30 years of service with GA Division of Rehab. Services. After retirement he volunteered with "The First Tee Program of Columbus" and he was a member of Valley Seniors and Dixie Seniors Golf Associations. He enjoyed hobbies of golf, deer hunting, and following Auburn sports. In 2010, he and Jane moved to Dothan, Alabama to be near family. Mr. Claybrook was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Dothan, AL.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Dr. James L. Claybrook and Clinton D. Claybrook.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Jane Henderson Claybrook; his son, John Howard Claybrook; his grandchildren, Meagan C. (Caleb) Arnold, and Hunter Livingston Claybrook; his great-grandchild, Eloise Jane Arnold; his step-granddaughter, Autumn Garrison and her children, Maddie, Aubrey, and Riley; his sister, Laurie (Steve) Dilts; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 26, 2020