McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hugh C. Carney Jr. Obituary
Hugh C.
Carney, Jr.
September 4, 1956-
March 15, 2019
Columbus, GA- Hugh C. Carney, Jr., 62, of Columbus, GA passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 after a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
A man wealthy in spirit, "Chip" was an outstanding father, steadfast friend, and a loving brother. He was known for his wit, his smile, his pranks and his personal generosity to those less fortunate. He was perhaps too kind and sweet a soul for this world.
After serving his country in the U.S. Navy, Chip graduated from Columbus State University. For most of his working life, Chip was a claims adjuster with Crawford & Co.; Cotton States; Griffin, Newsome & Railey; and State Farm.
Chip loved and excelled at woodworking. His perfect creations grace homes throughout the Southeast.
Chip is survived by sons, Hudson and Hugh Carney of Columbus; siblings Lisa Seabrook (Tom), Sherida Brannon (the late, Mike), and Brian Carney (Mary); friend and former spouse, Gay Speer Carney, and extended family and friends.
The family thanks the staff at Piedmont Columbus Regional for their professionalism, kindness and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to contribute to the Hudson & Hugh Carney Education account at Synovus Bank, administered by Brian Carney, 196 Alps Rd. Suite 2-213 Athens, GA 30606.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
