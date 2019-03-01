Hugh J.

Lumpkin

April 17, 1921-

February 28, 2019

Columbus, GA- Hugh Jordan Lumpkin, age 97 of Columbus, Ga., passed away peacefully Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Columbus Hospice.

Mr. Lumpkin was born April 17, 1921 in Talbot County, Ga., the son of Eddie Brooks Lumpkin and Iva Childre Lumpkin. He entered the U. S. Navy in 1942 and retired in 1962 after a career that included service during WWII and the Korean War. After retirement he entered the U. S. Navy Reserve and also began a career that led to over twenty years' service with Martin Army Hospital at Ft. Benning. Mr. Lumpkin was a member of Morningside Baptist Church in Columbus, a member of Olive Lodge #10 F&AM in Talbotton, Ga., and was a Scottish Rite Mason. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings; Edwin B. Lumpkin, Frank C. Lumpkin, Martha Shipp and Rebecca Robinson, and two nephews, Frank Lumpkin Jr., and Brett Kersey.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Joanne M. Lumpkin of Columbus; two daughters, Susan Lumpkin of Smyrna, Ga., and Karen Sortor of Alpharetta, Ga.; a grandson, Zachary Jordan Sortor of Alpharetta; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ross McDaniel, David McDaniel (Frances), Mike McDaniel (Connie) and Hilda McDaniel Kersey; 10 nieces and nephews, 22 great-nieces and nephews and 14 great-great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Olive Branch United Methodist Church in Talbotton, Ga., with interment to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Talbotton.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. today, Friday, March 1, at Cox Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ga. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Transplant Foundation or the Gardens at Calvary.