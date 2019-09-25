|
Ian Barrett
Kodl
May 5, 1991-
September 15, 2019
Hamilton, GA- Ian Barrett Kodl, age 28, of Hamilton, GA died Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Newnan, GA.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907, with Rev. Paul McCracken officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Ian was born May 5, 1991 in Opelika, AL, son of Marian Perkins Milliron and the late David Alan Kodl. He was christened at First Presbyterian Church in Opelika and was a devoted member of Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church in Columbus throughout his youth. While pursuing higher education he held various jobs, including serving as summer Youth Director at Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church in Opelika, AL.
After graduating with honors from Harris County High School, Ian studied at Columbus State University where he was an active member of the Campus Nerds. His goal was to earn a bachelor's degree in Robotics Engineering after completing his Associate of Science with an Engineering major during Fall Semester, 2019. Columbus State University is awarding the Associate degree and the certificate in Robotics posthumously.
Always a videogame enthusiast, Ian was a passionate live-streamer on the Twitch platform. He created content and interacted with friends and fans on a local, national and worldwide basis.
Family and friends were of the greatest importance to Ian. Many friends experienced him as the kindest person they'd ever known, others – the living demonstration of how to be a good friend. Ian was known as eccentric, comical, always happy to lend a hand, and as his cousin put it – larger than life.
In addition to his father, Ian was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ethel and Fred Perkins and paternal grandparents, Margaret and William Kodl.
Survivors include his parents, Marian and Charles "Chuck" Milliron, Jr. of Cataula, GA; siblings, Charles Milliron, III of Columbus, GA; Chris Milliron (Amanda) of Helena, AL and Nicole Odum (Branson) of Columbus, GA; grandparents, Joyce and Charles Milliron, Sr. of Tucson, AZ; niece, Keeley Milliron of Helena, AL; and nephews, Easton Milliron of Helena, AL; Branson "Bo" Odum and Grady Odum of Columbus, GA.
Flowers will be accepted but those so desiring may make memorial donations to First Presbyterian Church of Opelika 900 2nd Ave. Opelika, AL 36801, Pierce Chapel of Opelika 8685 HWY 51 Opelika, AL 36804 or to the 233 12th St. #710 Columbus, GA 31901.
