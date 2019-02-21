Ida "Genie"

Huff

October 1, 1929-

February 19, 2019

Columbus, GA- Genie Huff, a long-time resident of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Columbus Hospice. A visitation of family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. Funeral Services will be Friday, February 22, 2019, at 3:00 pm, at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. Burial will be at Parkhill Cemetery.

Genie was born on October 1, 1929 in Murray County Georgia. She attended Berry College where she met Bob Huff, her loving husband of 63 years. Both graduated from Berry and never lost their love for that special place. After college, Genie followed Bob as he served in the United States Air Force and later attended seminary in Kentucky. They served in Baptist churches located in Georgia and North Carolina they settled in Columbus in 1967.

Genie taught at Tillinghurst and Eastway Elementary schools for over 20 years. She retired from the school district in 1995. She and Bob were active and dedicated members of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Edgewood Baptist Church, and Wynnton Methodist Church.

Genie was an excellent seamstress. She always made all four daughters a new dress for Easter and Christmas. Genie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her life was focused on family, teaching, and church. Sunday lunch was a tradition for the entire family. She was a wonderful cook and was loved for her fried pies, okra, and roast beef. Her children fondly remember that she was stern but fair. She instilled in her daughters the importance of a loving and disciplined Christian life. That faith and love has been passed on to her children and grandchildren.

Her grandchildren remember shelling peas, picking blueberries, and peaches, and eating "icy cold peaches." Her grandchildren loved visiting Maw Maw's house where they were loved, made to feel special, and enjoyed her sweets. She rejoiced in the accomplishments of her grandchildren from gymnastics and baseball awards, to an academic accomplishments and fulfilling careers. Her love for her family was unconditional and unwavering.

"Death leaves a hard ache that no one can heal. Love heals a memory that no one can steal."

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019