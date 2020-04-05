Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
Ida Macon


1945 - 2020
Ida Macon Obituary
Ida
Macon
July 4, 1945-
March 26, 2020
Pittsview, AL- Ms. Ida Macon, 74, of Pittsview, AL, passed Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Private funeral service was held 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ko'Derris Cowan, officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was held from 1-5:30 p.m. EST, Friday, April 3, 2020 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Ida Mae Long Macon was born July 4, 1945 in Pittsview, AL to the late Willie Long and the late Charlie Upshaw. She was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and retired from G.T. Hawkins Brothers, Ft. Meyers, FL.
Survivors include one son, John (Yvonne) Brown; three daughters, Evelyn (Willie) Brown, Bobbie (Eddie) Gordey and Angelina (Steven) Thomas; six sisters, Johnnie Longhorn, Izola (Albert) Upshaw, Betty Rutherford, Ethel Mathews, Lucille Mitchell and Bessie (Eddie) Watts; five brothers, Jimmy Lee Upshaw, Ulysses (Jessie) Upshaw, Tommie (Claudene) Upshaw and John L. Upshaw; 19 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; 2 aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2020
