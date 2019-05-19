|
Ida Mae
Dix
January 4, 1940-
May 13, 2019
Hurtsboro, , AL- Ida Mae Dix, 79, of Hurtsboro, AL passed Monday, May 13, 2019 in Hurtsboro, AL.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mt. Missouri Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. C.L. Carlisle, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ida was born January 4, 1940 in Rutherford, AL to the late Johnnie Lee Dix. She was a member of Mt. Missouri Missionary Baptist Church, and active in the Hurtsboro Community Center.
Her survivors include two sons, David Brooks and Danta Dix (Terri); three daughters, Annie Jackson (Kerry), Elder Carrie Tolbert (Charlie) and Johnnie M. Thomas; two brothers, Fletcher Peterson and Abraham Conner (Johnnie Mae); four sisters, Annie Kimbrough, Abbie Dix, Bernice Mims and Josephine Cooper; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; goddaughter, Tonja McGee and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 19, 2019