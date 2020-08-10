Ida Mae Morgan
Walker
June 5, 1932-
August 5, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Ida Mae Morgan Walker, 88, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm. EST, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery with Rev. Jeffery Dancy, officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 1 - 5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home.
Ms. Walker was born June 5, 1932 in Phenix City, AL to the late Emma Ida Morgan and the late Charlie Morgan. She was a member of New Central Missionary Baptist Church where she served on several ministries and she was formerly employed with St. Francis Hospital as a cook.
Survivors include three sons, Eugene H. Phillips (Saronda Phillips), Andrus Pearce (Beverly Pierce), and Rodney Phillips; five daughters, Carolyn Morgan, Myra (Eli Brown), Gwendolyn A. Pearce, Sylvia Pearce-Gardner, Remona Morgan-Davidson (Reginald Davidson); 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
