Ida Rose
Messina Buli
January 4, 1930-
September 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ida Rose Buli, 89, of Columbus, GA. passed away September 6, 2019 in Richland, GA. at the Four County Health and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Buli was born on January 4, 1930 in Staten Island, NY. to the late Nicola Messina and Serafina Salerno Messina. Ida worked in retail and was a loving caretaker and friend to many.
Mrs. Buli was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Buli, a daughter, Theresa, three sisters, and four brothers.
Survivors include her children, Carolann (Eric), Sandra (Edwin), Marie (Arthur) and Nicholas,
four sisters, Helen, Yolanda, Adele and Sarah, and a brother, Dante, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, one great great grand child and one on the way.
In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, , 262 Danny Thomas Dr. Memphis, TN 38105, Valley Rescue Mission, 2903 2nd Ave. Columbus, GA 31904 or to the Four County Health and Rehabilitation, 124 Overby Dr. Richland, GA 31825
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Four County Health and Rehabilitation, Richland, GA for their loving care and support.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019