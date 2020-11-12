Ida Shipp High
June 11, 1925 - November 6, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Ida Shipp High, 95, transitioned her life Friday, November 6, 2020 at Orchard View. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 12:30 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Rev. Carl McCluster, Senior Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Bridgeport, CT, will be officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Please wear mask and practice social distancing. Mrs. High was born June 11, 1925 to the late Lawrence and Amy Birch Shipp in Chattahoochee County, GA. She was educated in the Chattahoochee County School System and received a degree from Belchers Business School in Atlanta, GA. Mrs. High was a retired Bookkeeper for the GA Nurses Association after 21 years of service. She was a life member of the Hester's Choice Chapter #44 OES of Modern Free and Accepted Masons of the World. Mrs. High is preceded by her parents; her husbands, Willie Harris and James, High, Jr.; three siblings, James C. Shipp, Sr, Eval L. Grier, Mae C. Smith and her son, Willie Lawrence Harris. She leaves to cherish her precious memories three sister, Emma L. Fulwood of Corona, NY, Betty McCluster of Decatur, GA and Vera D. Flowers of Columbus, GA; a special niece, Kathy Flowers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
