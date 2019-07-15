Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church
3000 12 th Ave.,
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Idella Upshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Idella Mack Upshaw


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Idella Mack Upshaw Obituary
Idella Mack
Upshaw
October 28, 1935-
July 9, 2019
Montgomery, AL- Ms. Idella "Granny" Mack Upshaw, 83, of Montgomery, AL formerly of Pittsview, AL passed Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Montgomery, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Columbus, GA with Rev. Dr. Marcus Gibson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Upshaw was born October 28, 1935 to the late Jimmy Mack and the late Hattie Gordon. She was a member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Sammie Upshaw, Lois Roberts, Judy Worrell all of Columbus, GA and Cora Upshaw of Montgomery, AL; nine grandchildren, Rodney Upshaw, Willie Denson, Jr. (Lateefa), Angela Horton (Bernard), Rachel Jones, Miranda Weaver (Robert), Marcus Upshaw (Jessica), Richard Upshaw, Jr., Candace Upshaw and Michael Upshaw; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now