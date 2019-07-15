|
Idella Mack
Upshaw
October 28, 1935-
July 9, 2019
Montgomery, AL- Ms. Idella "Granny" Mack Upshaw, 83, of Montgomery, AL formerly of Pittsview, AL passed Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Montgomery, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Columbus, GA with Rev. Dr. Marcus Gibson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Upshaw was born October 28, 1935 to the late Jimmy Mack and the late Hattie Gordon. She was a member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Sammie Upshaw, Lois Roberts, Judy Worrell all of Columbus, GA and Cora Upshaw of Montgomery, AL; nine grandchildren, Rodney Upshaw, Willie Denson, Jr. (Lateefa), Angela Horton (Bernard), Rachel Jones, Miranda Weaver (Robert), Marcus Upshaw (Jessica), Richard Upshaw, Jr., Candace Upshaw and Michael Upshaw; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 15, 2019