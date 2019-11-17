|
Idella S.
Thurman
February 15, 1929-
November 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Idella Sims Thurman transitioned home on Wednesday at Columbus Hospice House. She was 90 years of age.
The daughter of the late Louis and Fannie Mae Sims, and raised by her beloved aunt, Alice Harris, Mrs. Thurman was born in Phenix City, AL and was a graduate of the William H. Spencer High School. She obtained her Bachelors degree in Early Childhood Education from Albany State University, and began her teaching career at Claflin Elementary School. She retired following 30 years of continued service at St. Elmo Elementary School. She was a member of St. John AME Church where she served with the Missionary and Culinary Ministries and with the Daughters of Allen. She was also a member of the Albany State Alumni Association.
Mrs. Thurman was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Mr. David Thurman, and a sister, Bessie Jackson. Survivors include: her devoted daughter, Debroah Thurman Hicks, (Artis, Jr.); two grandchildren, Terrance L. Hicks (Amy) and Jamesia Hicks; a great grandchild, Olivia Hicks; a loving cousin, Ida Green, a host of other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Thurman will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., Graveside at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Pastor Richard Washington officiating. Visitation will begin Monday at 2:00 p.m. with a family hour from 5 til 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 17, 2019