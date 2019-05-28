Home

McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
IISe Koch Wojciehowski Obituary
IIse Koch
Wojciehowski
April 29, 1930-
May 25, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Ilse Koch Wojciechowski, 89, of Columbus, GA died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907, with the Reverend Dr. Shirley Maria Redmond Officiating. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wojciechowski was born April 29, 1930 in Dambach, Germany daughter of the late Robert Koch and Kathrina Fuchs Koch. She was a member of Saint Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, and was a loving wife, mother, and Oma.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roman Ralph Wojciechowski; her son, John Wojciechowski; and four brothers.
Survivors include her children, Jenny Lamb (Arnold) of Fayetville, GA, Kenneth Wojciechowski (Lou Ann) of Midland, GA, James Wojciechowski (Sandra) of Columbus, GA; Kathy Gregory (Charles) of Sharpsburg, GA, 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mickey Wetzstein of Germany.
Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to Saint Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4026 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfunerlhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 28, 2019
