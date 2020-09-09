Mrs. Ilene

Hemrick

September 17, 1930-

September 4, 2020

LaFayette, Al- Mrs. Ilene Hemrick 89, of Five Points, Alabama died Friday September 4, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Hemrick was born in Ohio September 17, 1930 to the late Robert Crowder and the late Leola Hiler Crowder, she was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse having worked at the West Central Georgia Rehab Center in Columbus, Georgia, and was a member of the Five Points Baptist Church in Five Points, Alabama.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 1PM (ET) 12 Noon (CT) at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia with the Rev. Wayne Swindall officiating.

She is survived by 3 Children Deborah (David) Hinson of Notasulga, Al., Cindy (Dan) McNeely of Salem, Al., Carolyn (Kerry) Hemrick of Ft. Worth, Tx., 7 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband Jimmy L. Hemrick, Sr., and a Son Jimmy L. (Shorty) Hemrick, Jr., and a Brother Robert (Bobby) Crowder.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome,com.

Due to to regulations by the CDC social distancing will be observed.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.





