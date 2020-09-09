1/
Ilene Hemrick
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ilene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Ilene
Hemrick
September 17, 1930-
September 4, 2020
LaFayette, Al- Mrs. Ilene Hemrick 89, of Five Points, Alabama died Friday September 4, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Hemrick was born in Ohio September 17, 1930 to the late Robert Crowder and the late Leola Hiler Crowder, she was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse having worked at the West Central Georgia Rehab Center in Columbus, Georgia, and was a member of the Five Points Baptist Church in Five Points, Alabama.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 1PM (ET) 12 Noon (CT) at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia with the Rev. Wayne Swindall officiating.
She is survived by 3 Children Deborah (David) Hinson of Notasulga, Al., Cindy (Dan) McNeely of Salem, Al., Carolyn (Kerry) Hemrick of Ft. Worth, Tx., 7 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband Jimmy L. Hemrick, Sr., and a Son Jimmy L. (Shorty) Hemrick, Jr., and a Brother Robert (Bobby) Crowder.
On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome,com.
Due to to regulations by the CDC social distancing will be observed.
Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Jones Funeral Home
152 Alabama Ave E
Lafayette, AL 36862
334-864-9521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved