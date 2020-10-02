1/1
Inell Davis
1937 - 2020
Inell
Davis
October 7, 1937-
September 25, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Inell Davis, 82, of Columbus, GA passed on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Davis born October 7, 1937 in Russell County, Alabama to the late Freeman Alexander and Dora Echols Alexander. She was a founding member of Faithful Missionary Baptist Church and retired from National Linen Service with 25 years of dedication.
Survivors include two sons, Johnnie (Mary) Davis and Kenneth Davis; four daughters, Judy (Fred) Davis, Jeannette (Joe) Sanks, Gloria (Tyrone) Jones, and Janice James all of Columbus, GA.; four brothers, Richard Alexander, Eddie Alexander, Johnny Alexander, and Willie Alexander; four sisters, Bertha White, Christine Lyles, Dora Richardson, and Betty Pritchett; 21 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 1, 2020
Sending our condolences praying for the family
Ruby, Betty& Broderick Talley
Friend
