Inez J.

Zeigler

May 27, 1919-

May 29, 2019

Columbus, GA- Ms. Inez Jones Zeigler transitioned peacefully home Wednesday at Magnolia Manor Nursing Facility. She was 100 years of age.

The daughter of Wash and Nanie Alexander Jones, Mrs. Zeigler was born in Birmingham, Jefferson County, AL. She was a member of New Revival Christian Center Church. She was retired from the Ramada Inn in Birmingham before relocating to Columbus, GA. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Zeigler, Jr., two sons-in-law, Jimmie Brown and Dean Griffin, and three siblings, Moses Jones, Pinky Lee Sizes and Beatrice Jones Hundley.

Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include; her daughters, Carolyn Brown and Joyce Griffin; six grandchildren, Wanda Brown, Darryl Brown (Denise), Dionte Griffin, Tiffany Johnson (Curtis), Cheryl Williams and Deborah Fagin; nine great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Zeigler will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Revival Christian Center Church with interment at Green Acres Cemetery. Overseer James Lewis, Jr. Pastor will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Church on the day of the service.