Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
New Revival Christian Center Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
New Revival Christian Center Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Inez Zeigler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez J. Zeigler


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Inez J. Zeigler Obituary
Inez J.
Zeigler
May 27, 1919-
May 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Inez Jones Zeigler transitioned peacefully home Wednesday at Magnolia Manor Nursing Facility. She was 100 years of age.
The daughter of Wash and Nanie Alexander Jones, Mrs. Zeigler was born in Birmingham, Jefferson County, AL. She was a member of New Revival Christian Center Church. She was retired from the Ramada Inn in Birmingham before relocating to Columbus, GA. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Zeigler, Jr., two sons-in-law, Jimmie Brown and Dean Griffin, and three siblings, Moses Jones, Pinky Lee Sizes and Beatrice Jones Hundley.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include; her daughters, Carolyn Brown and Joyce Griffin; six grandchildren, Wanda Brown, Darryl Brown (Denise), Dionte Griffin, Tiffany Johnson (Curtis), Cheryl Williams and Deborah Fagin; nine great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Zeigler will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Revival Christian Center Church with interment at Green Acres Cemetery. Overseer James Lewis, Jr. Pastor will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Church on the day of the service. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now