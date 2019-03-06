Inge S.

DeNoux

January 7, 1935-

March 2, 2019

Columbus, GA- Inge S. DeNoux, 84, of Columbus, GA passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home on March 2, 2019.

Inge was born January 7, 1935 in Halberstadt, Germany daughter of the late Paul Friedrich and Hedwig Sarömba. She is preceded in death by her son, Billy Ulrich DeNoux. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Neal Earl DeNoux, her daughter, Louise DeNoux Truitt (Billy), her son, Joseph Samuel DeNoux, her daughter, Jacqueline DeNoux Thomason (Chris), five grandchildren, Crystal Leigh Lauderdale, Lindsey Thomason, Zachery Thomason, Abigail Thomason and Cortney DeNoux.

Inge enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved dog Buffy. She had a passion for the outdoors, especially gardening and created a beautiful paradise in her own yard. Her love of family, gentle ways and soft laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or Preferred Care Hospice, 3 Bradley Park Ct, Suite C, Columbus, GA 31904.

The DeNoux Family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation, 7500 Veterans Pkwy, Ste A, Columbus, GA 31909, 706-577-0055. The family invites you to leave a condolence or share a fond memory at www.georgiacremation.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary