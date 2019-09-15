|
|
Irene
Foster
July 31, 1947-
September 14, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Irene Virginia Sharpe Foster 72, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away peacefully September 14, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
A Funeral Service will be held 4:00pm ET Monday, September 16, 2019 at Crawford United Methodist Church. A Visitation will be held 6-8pm ET Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home.
She was born July 31, 1947 in Phenix City, Alabama to the late George Wallace Sharpe and Mary Lizzie Broadwater Sharpe.
Surviving is her loving husband of 37 years Marvin Foster Jr., daughters Kimberly Ann Sheffield (Jeremy), Amy Janette Culverhouse; son Marvin "Marty" Foster III (April); grandchildren Lauraleen, Stevie, Cooper and Jesse Culverhouse, Caleb, Brittany and Christian Foster, Mary and Max Slaughter as well as two aunts and numerous cousins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant sister Patricia, Aunts and Uncles.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019