Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church
Irene H. Aldridge


1936 - 2019
Irene H. Aldridge Obituary
Irene H.
Aldridge
November 29, 1936-
November 5, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Irene Harris Aldridge transitioned home peacefully Tuesday at St. Francis Hospital. She was 82 years of age.
Born in Schley County, GA, Mrs. Aldridge was the daughter of the late Leroy, Sr. and Thelma Nash Harris. Mrs. Aldridge was a member of the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess, a Missionary and with the BTU, Vacation Bible School and the Nursing Home Ministry. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Mozelle H. Clemons and Joe L. Harris. Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her devoted husband of 61 years, SFC (Retired) Wayman Aldridge, Sr., five children, Monica Aldridge, Wayman Aldridge, Jr. (Felicia), Michelle Aldridge, Phillip Aldridge (Diometria) and Stephanie Aldridge McCorvey (Quinton); three grandchildren, Wayman Z. Aldridge, Brianna Aldridge, and Cadet Quinton McCorvey II; six siblings, Bettye J. Kleckley (Marshall), Henry B. Harris, Helen Higgins (Nathaniel), Leroy Harris, Jr., Alice Glaze and Vilene McHomes, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Aldridge will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Jelks officiating. Her final resting place will be at the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will begin today at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of floral contributions, the family ask that donations be made in her honor to the of GA. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 8, 2019
