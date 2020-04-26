|
Irene Myrick
Kirkland Harden
September 28, 1924-
April 24, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama- Irene Myrick Kirkland Harden, age 95, resident of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at her residence. Private funeral services are scheduled at Lakeview Memory Gardens, Phenix City, Alabama.
Mrs. Harden, daughter of the late Willie Artis Myrick and Mavis Halstead Myrick, was born September 28, 1924 in Schley County, Georgia. She was a member of Summerville Baptist Church and retired from Kentucky Fried Chicken where she served as a bookkeeper for over 15 years.
Mrs. Harden loved gardening, particularly caring for her floral garden, but her greatest love was with her family. She also enjoyed crocheting and cooking for her family where her specialty was cornbread. Mrs. Harden enjoyed spending quality time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family remembers her as a compassionate and strong lady, who always believed in helping others.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Harden was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert N. Kirkland; second husband, Austin Harden; sister, Louise Myrick Jones; two brothers, Chuck Myrick and John Myrick; step-daughter, Sharon Harden Naylor; and step-grandson, Flint Sharp.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Kirkland Greene of Phenix City and Kathy Kirkland Gordy and her husband Jeff of Salem, Alabama; son, Danny Kirkland and his wife Terra of Phenix City; sister, Sandra McDaniel and her husband Shot of Ellaville, Georgia; two brothers, Elmer Myrick and his wife Shirley of Marvyn, Alabama and Melvin Myrick and his wife Kathy of Greenville, Georgia; step-daughters, Faye Harden Hatcher and Doris Harden Turner, both of Phenix City; step-son, James Shelton Harden and his wife Victoria of Camden, Arkansas;14 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
A special thanks from the family goes to her caregivers, Marie Lindley, Wanda Paul, and Kim Elston and all the staff of Synergy Home Health Care, and staff of Kindred Hospice.
Flowers are accepted or contributions can be made to Summerville Baptist Church, 3500 Summerville Road, Phenix City, Alabama 36867 or Kindred Hospice, 5009 River Chase Drive, Bldg 100, Suite D, Phenix City, Alabama 36867.
Condolences may be offered at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2020