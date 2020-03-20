|
|
Irene "Judy"
Richerson
April 16, 1943-
March 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Irene "Judy" Richardson, 76, of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Richerson was born April 16, 1943 in Phenix City, AL to the late Jonathan Miles and the late Josephine Sumbry. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and retired from Fort Benning Lodging.
Survivors include two daughters, Angela Carillo (Shawn) and Cassandra Johnson; one sister, Christine Evans (Johnnie); five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2020