Irine Evans
Songer
April 15, 1926-
September 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Irine Evans Songer, 94, transitioned her life Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence. In lieu of a service, Mrs. Songer requested to have her cremains scattered according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Mrs. Songer was born April 15, 1926 to the late Jeff and Dora Rosamond Evans in Hamilton, GA. She moved to Columbus after high school where she later met the love of her life. Mrs. Songer was a member of Morningside Baptist Church where she taught the 2-year old class Sunday School for 12 years. She was a homemaker with a green thumb and loved her family and friends. In additions to her parents, Mrs. Songer is preceded by 5 brothers and 6 sisters. She leaves to cherish her precious memories a daughter, Kemis (John) Massey; a son, Gregory Songer of Cataula, Ga; a grandson, Jeremiah Dixon of Morgan, GA; a baby sister, Ivy Evans of Columbus, GA; a host of numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbors and friends. Special Thanks to Evelyn Farmer, caretaker and friend. The family will receive friends at 5958 Frazier Drive, Columbus, GA Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Paws Humane Society, 4900 Milgen Rd, Columbus, GA 31907; Morningside Baptist Church, 6065 Morningside Dr, Columbus, GA 31909 or Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.