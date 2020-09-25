1/1
Irine Evans Songer
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irine Evans
Songer
April 15, 1926-
September 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Irine Evans Songer, 94, transitioned her life Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence. In lieu of a service, Mrs. Songer requested to have her cremains scattered according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Mrs. Songer was born April 15, 1926 to the late Jeff and Dora Rosamond Evans in Hamilton, GA. She moved to Columbus after high school where she later met the love of her life. Mrs. Songer was a member of Morningside Baptist Church where she taught the 2-year old class Sunday School for 12 years. She was a homemaker with a green thumb and loved her family and friends. In additions to her parents, Mrs. Songer is preceded by 5 brothers and 6 sisters. She leaves to cherish her precious memories a daughter, Kemis (John) Massey; a son, Gregory Songer of Cataula, Ga; a grandson, Jeremiah Dixon of Morgan, GA; a baby sister, Ivy Evans of Columbus, GA; a host of numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbors and friends. Special Thanks to Evelyn Farmer, caretaker and friend. The family will receive friends at 5958 Frazier Drive, Columbus, GA Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Paws Humane Society, 4900 Milgen Rd, Columbus, GA 31907; Morningside Baptist Church, 6065 Morningside Dr, Columbus, GA 31909 or Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved