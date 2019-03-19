Iris

Poole

May 26, 1935-

March 16, 2019



Columbus, GA- We are pleased to announce that Iris Davis Poole, 83, is once again reunited with her true love, Carl. After being separated for nearly 20 years, they are once again in each other's arms. While she may leave us behind we know that she is exactly where she wants to be.

Iris was born May 26, 1935 to Winifred Warwick Davis and Donald Davis in Winchester, England. Although not born an American citizen, her greatest pride was her husband's military service. She spent countless years to dedicating her life to serving veterans.

She grew up during a troubling time in history, but managed met the love of her life at 19. When she was 21, she gave birth to her only child, Donna. She became an American Citizen in the 1960's. After her husband died, she always made sure his name lived on. She continued to volunteer with the American Legion Auxiliary Post 35, The Rebecca's, Girls Sate, and had different name stones made for Carl at the legion and at the National Infantry Museum.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Winifred Warwick Davis and Donald Davis; her husband, Carl Rush Poole, and brother, Gerald Davis.

Iris leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Tim Byrd; grandchildren, Danielle (Chad) Lifsey, Ian (Lauren) Byrd, Aron Byrd, and Mary Margaret "Maggie" Byrd; great-grandchildren, Luke Lifsey, Jake Lifsey, and Ryker Byrd; sister, June (Raymond) Shoops; and sister in law, Julia Davis. She also leaves behind many other relatives and friends to cherish her memory. The family would also like to give a special thank you to Sally for being there for her these last few years.

A Viewing prior to Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am in the St. Elmo room of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, GA. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of the Pines Mausoleum of Parkhill Cemetery Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. A Reception will follow in the Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.SHColumbus.com