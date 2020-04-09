|
Dr. Isaac Anderson
Maxwell
July 17, 1929-
April 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Dr. Isaac Anderson Maxwell, Jr., 90, of Columbus, GA, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Dr. Maxwell was born July 17, 1929 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Hazel L. and Isaac A. Maxwell, Sr. He attended Wynnton School, graduated from Columbus High School, the University of Georgia and the Southern College of Optometry. Dr. Maxwell's career spanned over 54 years. He practiced in Columbus and Vidalia, GA.
Dr. Maxwell was an avid motorcyclist. He loved camping, hiking, canoeing and photography. Dr. Maxwell also raced automobiles in Sebring and Daytona, FL. He was a member of Columbus Kiwanis Club for over 50 years and a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Patricia Hammond Maxwell; one daughter, Aline Trussell and her husband, Walter, of Lynn Haven, FL; two stepdaughters, Stacy W. Martin and her husband, Todd, of Dawsonville, GA, and Ashley W. Wright and her husband, David, of Waverly Hall, GA; two grandsons, Walter T. Trussell, Jr. and his wife, Taylor Trussell, MD of Cincinnati, OH, and Maxwell A. Trussell of San Francisco, CA; two step granddaughters, Lindsey M. Sands of Brooklyn, NY, and Becky Christopher and her husband, Stephen, of Buena Vista, GA; two step grandsons, D. Tyler Hendrix of Green Bay, WI and Andrew S. Jones and his wife, Victoria, of Cataula, GA; six great grandchildren; three sisters, Mrs. Brian Rust of Columbus, GA, Mrs. Patsy McCurry of Hendersonville, NC, and Mrs. Jenny Lind Berry of Jackson, MS; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In keeping with efforts to ensure the safety and health of our community during the current virus pandemic, the family will hold a graveside service for family only in Parkhill Cemetery, of?ciated by the Reverend John Fugh and Reverend Myron Douglas.
Prior to the graveside service the family and Striffler-Hamby would like to offer a way for you to pay your respects. Anyone who would like to show support, please meet at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Friday, April 10, 2020, by 1:45PM. We will line up all cars and proceed in procession by the graveside at 2:00PM. You will remain in your cars during this event. This service will also be livestreamed on the Striffler-Hamby at Parkhill Cemetery's Facebook page.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2020