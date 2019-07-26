|
|
Isaac Terrell
Miles
March 30, 1990-
July 21, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Isaac Terrell Miles, 29, passed Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Believer's in God AOH Church of God, 2403 Cusseta Road, Columbus, GA. Gale Jackson will be the eulogist. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Miles was born March 30, 1990 to Charlie Mae and Leroy Miles, Jr. in Columbus, GA. He was well educated in the Muscogee County School District, earned a degree in college and was self-employed. Mr. Miles had a great personality and wisdom, especially to influence people about to changing for the better. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving parents, Leroy and Charlie Mae Miles; grandmother, Louise; a god-father, Mr. Scott; 4 children; his siblings, Chaketa Mullins, Monica Miles, Shontise Miles, Tamicha Mile, Derrick Miles, Demectries Miles, Octavia Miles, Leroy Miles and Christopher Mosley; a special niece, Shantrice Miles; aunts; uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 26, 2019