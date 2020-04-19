|
|
Isabella Mariah
Sconiers Chester
10/11/1923-
04/15/2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Isabella Mariah Sconiers Chester, 96, of 822 5th Avenue-John L. Sconiers Way in Columbus, passed Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 P.M. Monday, April 20, 2020 in the Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will follow Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11 A.M. in Green Acres Cemetery. A formal celebration of life will take place after the pandemic, when family members can safely travel. Mrs. Chester was born in Columbus, daughter of the late Susie Bell Marion Sconiers and John Leonard Sconiers, I. She was a member of St. James AME Church where she was active with the Stewardess Board and Willing Workers, until her health failed. She was a 1941 graduate of Spencer High School. She attended Morris Brown College and graduated from Atlanta College of Mortuary Science and Wilberforce University in Ohio. For years she was an Insurance Agent for United Family Life Insurance Company, working alongside her brother and then her daughter, to build one of the most modern funeral establishments in the community. She was the owner of Sconiers Funeral Home where she wore many hats, specializing as a Restorative Artist. She has been recognized by several organization including the National Association of Business and Professional Women's Club, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and most recently by her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc. Isabella had a warm personality that radiated love and peace. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her loving brother, John L. Sconiers, II. Her survivors include: one son, Xolani Kacela (formerly Frank Lloyd Chester) of Las Cruces, NM; one daughter, Katrina Yvonne Chester of Columbus; one sister, Lillian Sconiers Persons of Baltimore, MD and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including, Yvonne Walton, Joan Redmond and her St. James AME Church family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2020