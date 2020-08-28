Isabella
Wilborn-Phillips
March 24, 1942-
August 21, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Isabella Wilborn Phillips, 78, transitioned her life Friday, August 21, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA. A Private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 1:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Pastor Adrian J. Chester, officiating and Rev. Dr. Tony J. Craddock, Sr, eulogist. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Eufaula, AL. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Isabella Wilborn Phillips was born March 24, 1942 to the late Constine and Nellie Wilborn in Eufaula, AL. She received her educational diploma from Van Buren High School in 1959 and soon after married John Adam Phillips, Sr. and moved to Columbus, GA by way of Phenix City, AL. Mrs. Phillips accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the family church in Eufaula, AL. She was an active member of Greater Beallwood Baptist church for over fifteen years. Mrs. Phillips retired after 32 years from Sunshine Biscuits, Inc. She was an avid yard sale and thrift store shopper and enjoyed being with friends and family. Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dorothy Upshaw, Betty O'Neal and Roy Wilborn. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her children; Debra (Marc) Upshaw, Cynthia (Michael) Eddings and John Phillips, Jr., Siblings; Hazel Craddock, Mytris (Joe) Williams, Lila Wilborn; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
