Isiah Battle III
Isiah
Battle, III
October 21, 1964-
August 9, 2020
Decatur, GA- Mr. Isiah Battle, III, 55, of Decatur, GA passed Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Lithonia, GA.
Graveside service will be 12:00 noon EST, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mt. Mariah Baptist Church Cemetery, Pittsview, AL with Pastor Sunita Williams, officiating. Public viewing will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Battle was born October 21, 1964 in Columbus, GA to the late Rev. I. H. Battle and the late Mary Anna Browder Battle. He was a 1982 graduate of Mt. Olive High School, Ft. Mitchell, AL; later attended CVCC; served in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a independent contractor for GA Messenger.
Survivors include his wife, Delores Battle; son, Joshua Battle; two daughters, Ashley (TeCorey) Harris and Amanda Battle all of Decatur, GA; brother, Leon (Sanquenetta) Battle of Union City, AL; three sisters, Deborah (Daniel) Willis, Angel (Norman) Howard both of Phenix City, AL, Angelia (Neil) Collier of Tyrone, GA and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.




Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mt. Mariah Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
