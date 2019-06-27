Ivy M. Bundy

Grantham

03/14/1921-

06/25/2019

Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Ivy M. Bundy Grantham, 98, of Phenix City, AL died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Phenix City, AL.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. A private interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

She was born near South Hampton, England on March 04, 1921 daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth Reeves Bundy. She met her husband Hubert F. Grantham during WWII and came to the United States as a "war bride" where they enjoyed 58 years together.

While her children were young, she was a stay at home mom. She loved her children with all her heart and would do anything for them. After her children were older, she went to work for the Phenix City Board of Education as an Administrative Secretary until her retirement in 1986. Mrs. Grantham was an accomplished seamstress and produced many beautiful clothing items. She spent may summers freezing and canning the abundant harvest from the family garden Mr. Hubert raised. Ms. Ivy enjoyed walking on Sunday afternoons around Idle Hour Park, was extremely fond of chocolates and never missed her morning and afternoon tea.

Ms. Ivy was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Hubert F. Grantham, a sister, Iris Prins, brother, Maurice Bundy and a son-in-law, Steve Manis.

Survivors include her two children, Linda G. Manis, Smiths Station, AL and Morris S. Grantham (Lenora), Phenix City, AL; several nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and her three grand-dogs, Lexi, Thor and Maxwell.

To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary