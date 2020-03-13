|
|
Izeal
Hayes
October 10, 1957-
March 1, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Izeal "TeeLee" Hayes, 62, of Phenix City, AL passed Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church, Lato, AL with Rev. Felix Worthen, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hayes was born October 10, 1957 in Phenix City, AL to the late Thomas Hayes, Sr. and the late Darrye Tarver Hayes. He attended Russell County High School, worked at Field Crest Mills, and was an entrepreneur in the automotive field.
Survivors include nine siblings, Bonnie Jean Howard (Robert), Johnny Hayes (Ann), Larry Hayes (Gail), Frank Hayes, Charlie Hayes, Freddie Hayes, Quintina Hayes, Quinten Hayes (Latoya), Quincy Hayes and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2020