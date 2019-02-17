Jack Desmon

Ramsay

October 30, 1926-

February 15, 2019

COLUMBUS, GA- Jack Desmon Ramsey, 92 of Columbus died Friday February 15, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, February 18, 2019 in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus with Rev. Matt Stephens officiating. Interment will be in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus.

Mr. Ramsey was born October 30, 1926 in Albany, GA the son of James A. and Lois Thornhill Ramsey and has been a resident of Columbus since 1947.

Mr. Ramsey was a retired foreman from Tom's Foods and was in their Quarter Century Club. He was a member of the Scottish Rite- Columbus Lodge of Perfection, Rose Hill Lodge #484 and William D. Moye #427. Mr. Ramsey was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and other than his parents was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Ramsey

Survivors include his wife, Lillian Davis Ramsey, a daughter, Gloria Skinner White, a son Richard Desmon Ramsey all of Columbus; grandchildren: Leslie Skinner Robertson, James Desmon Ramsey, Amanda Leigh Patel (Mickey); Great grandchildren: Charles and Ana Robertson and Madelyn and Gavin Patel.

In lieu of flowers. Contributions may be made to Serenity Hospice Care, 2901 Warm Springs Road, Columbus, GA 31904, or to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Double Churches Road, Columbus, GA. 31904.

