Jack Dustin Dudley

Jack Dustin Dudley Obituary
Jack Dustin
Dudley
March 14, 1972-
April 28, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Jack Dustin Dudley 47 of Columbus, Georgia died Sunday April 28, 2019 at Piedmont Hospital Columbus, Georgia. Funeral Services will be private with burial at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery. Colonial Funeral Home Phenix City, Alabama. Mr. Dudley was born March 14, 1972 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Joel and Sally Dudley. Jack graduated from Smith Station High School in 1990. Mr. Dudley is survived by Two Brothers Joel Scott Dudley of Opelika, Alabama and Jeffrey Dudley of Michigan. Two Sisters Brenda Aamodt of South Carolina and Jody Griffin of Tennessee.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019
