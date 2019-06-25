Home

Wright's Funeral Home
131 Mason St
Alexander City, AL 35010
(256) 234-6355
Jack Lester Walton


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Lester Walton Obituary
Jack Lester
Walton
September 5, 1951-
June 17, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Jack Lester Walton was born on September 5, 1951 in Columbus, Georgia to Mayfield Walton and Lula Burton Walton. In the late evening of Monday, June 17, 2019 Jack departed his precious, joyous and loving life.
Jack was educated in the public schools of Muscogee County. He attended Carver High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United Stated Army. He served his country faithfully for 4 years and received an honorable discharge for services well done. He was employed at Exide Technologies for 28 years.
Jack was a loving brother and a devoted uncle. His passion in life was his family. He loved and supported his "army" of nieces and nephews.
Jack was predeceased by his parents Mayfield and Lula Walton, a brother Leon Burton, a sister Zenola Walton Howard, and niece Crystal Althea Walton.
Jack leaves to cherish his memory, four brothers, Lamar (Ruby) Walton of Columbus, Rudolph (Virie) Walton of Allenhurst, David Bruce Walton and Harry Walton of Columbus; one sister, Sharlee Campbell of McDonough, two uncles, Avery (Elsie) Burton and Orlando Columbus (Delores) Burton of Pontiac, Michigan; Hilda Goodwin, a devoted cousin who was always as close as any sister and niece, Corrinthia Walton, a dedicated caretaker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
The Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Taylor's Funeral Home Chapel with interment following in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, ft. Mitchell. Alabama. Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Professional service provided by Wright's Funeral Home.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from June 25 to June 26, 2019
