|
|
Jack
Watkins
October 04, 1933-
March 24, 2020
Columbus, GA- Jack Watkins, 86, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, March 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Watkins was born October 04, 1933 in Sebastopol, MS the son of the late Samuel and Myrtle Watkins. He married his wife Jackie and they spent fifty one cherished years together before her passing. Jack enjoyed aviation and golf in his free time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jackie Watkins, and two siblings, Harry Watkins and Charlene Twitty. Survivors include one son, Wayne Watkins; one daughter in law, Teressa Phillips; and one brother, Don Watkins (Faye).
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2020