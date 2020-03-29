Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Watkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Watkins Obituary
Jack
Watkins
October 04, 1933-
March 24, 2020
Columbus, GA- Jack Watkins, 86, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, March 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Watkins was born October 04, 1933 in Sebastopol, MS the son of the late Samuel and Myrtle Watkins. He married his wife Jackie and they spent fifty one cherished years together before her passing. Jack enjoyed aviation and golf in his free time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jackie Watkins, and two siblings, Harry Watkins and Charlene Twitty. Survivors include one son, Wayne Watkins; one daughter in law, Teressa Phillips; and one brother, Don Watkins (Faye).
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -