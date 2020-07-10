Jackie Carl
Cox
7/6/2020
White, GA.- Jackie Carl Cox 65,passed away 7/6/2020 from long battle with cancer.
Born in Phenix City,Lived In Eminence Mo. Moved back to Georgia.
He served in the Navy, Retired from the Shannon County Sheriff Dept. in Missouri after 25 years of service. He was a jack of all trades, gunsmith, carpenter, Casa Volunteer.
Parents Jacky L. and June A. Kent Cox deceased. Sister Neva K. Rollings, Brother David Dawson, Brother Micheal F. Cox deceased. Children: Stephanie,Terra, Jushua, Sheena, Christopher, Austin Cox. Several grandchildren,many nieces, nephews, and cousins All of Missouri.
There will be a none traditional memorial. Just a family gathering. No flowers, donate to your favorite charity
.
Details will follow on Facebook. Look for events Jackie's memorial.