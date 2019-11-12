Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Jackie Darris Holland Sr.


1939 - 2019
Jackie Darris Holland Sr. Obituary
Jackie Darris
Holland, Sr
February 4, 1939-
November 11, 2019
Hamilton, GA- Jackie Darris Holland Sr., age 80, of Hamilton, Georgia passed away on Monday November 11, 2019. A Visitation for family and friends for Jackie will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907, followed by a Celebration of Jackie's life at 3:00 PM. Reverend Hank Reeves will officiate.
Jackie was born February 4, 1939 in Columbus, Georgia to his late parents Vera Hill Holland and Julius Holland. He served proudly in the Army National Guard. He retired from Georgia Power Company after 34 years of service as a Distribution Operator and was a member of Georgia Power Ambassadors. Jackie was a sportsman who loved to fish and hunt. He belonged to the Lanahaswsee Sportsman Club. He loved to socialize and being with friends, but most of all he loved his family and his dogs ( Presley and Paisley). Jackie taught his children by example how to keep a long marriage, how to clean fish, shoot a gun and have good work ethics. Jackie will always be remembered as a man that loved his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Along with his parents, Jackie was preceded in death by; daughter Terri Holland and daughter Darlene (Dee Holland) Judah, and brother Kennett Holland. He is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Beverly Holland; son, Jackie Holland, Jr; daughter-in-law, Sheila Holland; daughter, Dr. Paige H King; grandchildren, Joseph Baker, Amanda (Luie) Serna, Callie (Tyler) Turner, Natalie Judah, Justin (Allison) Judah, Kaleb Judah, Eric King, J. Darris Holland III, and Alyssa Holland, Jackie also had eleven Great Grandchildren, other family members and many friends to cherish his memory.
Family may be contacted at the home of Jackie Holland, Jr. at 8279 Midland Trail, Columbus, GA 31909.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Holland family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
