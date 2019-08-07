Home

Jackson Garrett Crowder Jr.

Jackson Garrett Crowder Jr. Obituary
Jackson Garrett
Crowder, Jr.
April 14, 1961-
August 4, 2019
Phenix City, AL- On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Jackson Garrett Crowder, Jr., loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away at the age of 58. He was born April 14, 1961 in Augusta, Georgia to Dr. Jackson Crowder and Carole Carson Crowder. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1979 and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from Southern Technical Institute in 1986. He began work at Pratt Whitney in 1992 and considered his co-workers family.
On April 19, 1992, he married Carla Edwards Crowder and together they raised three amazing children. Jack was a gentle, kind man who loved the Lord and fiercely loved his family. He was proud for his life's journey to be an example of God's unwavering love and grace even through trying times. He enjoyed music and playing his guitar with friends. He loved his church family and was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Phenix City, AL. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and college football. However, the biggest blessings in his life were his three children (spouses) and five grandchildren who put a smile on his face everyday. He was very proud of each of them and considered it a privilege to be Dad, Paw Paw and Mr. Jack. It was important to him for his family to have no doubt that he will always be near and wanted them to remember good times while moving forward with confidence of God's love, grace and protection.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Jackson Crowder. He is survived by his mother, Carole Carson Crowder, his wife, Carla and children, Drew (Whitney), Rett, Alaina (Trotter) and five grandchildren, Kinley, Campbell, Bryson, Banks and Collier. He is also survived by his siblings, Jimmy (Kristina), Mary Ann (Tony) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Jack Crowder was a good and faithful servant and a good man.
To offer condolences, please visit www,shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2019
