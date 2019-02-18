|
Jackson
James
May 29, 1942-
February 11, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. James Jackson, 76, of Phenix City, AL. passed Monday, February 11,2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m EST, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Raymond Cochran, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, February 18, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Jackson was born May 29, 1942 in Columbus, GA to the late Pharaoh Jackson and the late Annie Jackson. He was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL and served in the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, Aileen Jackson; daughter, Alnita Hunter; son-in-law, Daryl Hunter; sisters, Della Jackson, Ruthie Jackson, Susie Lee Jackson and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.the taylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 18, 2019