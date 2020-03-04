|
Niceville, FL- LTC (Ret) Jacob Augustus Wynn, age 100, of Niceville, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Superior Residences of Niceville. Funeral Services and interment will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 Hwy 165, Fort Mitchell, Alabama 36856 on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM (EST). Dr. Jimmy Elder of First Baptist Church of Columbus, Georgia will be officiating. The procession will line up at the Administration Building and leave for the funeral site at 11:00 am (EST). The family will receive friends immediately following the ceremony.
Jake Wynn, the only child of the late Jacob A. Wynn and Annie Applegate Wynn was born on July 1, 1919 in Delhi, Louisiana. He grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana and graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport and attended Louisiana State University where he studied petroleum engineering and participated in the ROTC program. At the end of his senior year (May 1941), he joined the Army as a 2 nd Lieutenant in the Engineering Corp. He served during World War II and the Korean Conflict, with 11 years active duty and 10 years in the US Army Reserve, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1964. After leaving active duty in 1952 he and his family moved to Houston, Texas where he worked for the Texas Highway Department until May 1962. In 1962 he moved to Columbus, Georgia to help rebuild the sales of Pekor Iron Works. He retired as Vice President of Sales of Pekor Iron Works in 1987.
Jake is predeceased by his 1st wife of 33 years, Sue Otto Wynn; his 2nd wife of 39 years, Virginia Langston Wynn, and his step son, William Koch.
He is survived by his daughter, Shary Wynn Williams of Columbus, Georgia; grandchildren, Jason Williams (Jolene) of Columbus, Georgia, Brandi Williams Whitaker (Nate) of Atlanta, Georgia; great grandchildren, Wynn Williams, Thomas Williams, Ruby Williams, Jacob Ellis Whitaker, and Max Whitaker; step son, David B. Koch of Niceville, Florida; step grandchildren, Bill Koch (Misty) of Niceville, Florida and Robert Koch (Laranne) of California; step great grandchildren, Will Koch, Kirsten Cecil, Dylan Koch, Spencer Koch, Mackenzie Koch and Addison Koch.
Jake was a member of Crosspoint Church in Niceville, Florida and a former member of First Baptist Church of Columbus, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Columbus, Georgia, P.O. Box 828, Columbus, Georgia 31902 or a .
