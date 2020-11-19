1/1
Jacqueline D. Jones
1963 - 2020
January 18, 1963 - November 10, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Jacqueline Dixon Jones of Columbus transitioned home peacefully Tuesday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. She was 57 years of age.
The daughter of Elijah and Vera Averett Dixon of Columbus, Mrs. Jones was born in Ft. Mitchell, AL and was a 1981 graduate of the William H. Spencer High School. She obtained her Associates Degree from Troy State University and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Holy Trinity, AL where she served diligently as a member of the Choir and with the Usher's Ministry. She was employed for many years as a Register Nurse at Muscogee Manor Nursing Home.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Carl F. Jones, and a sister, Myrtis Dixon. Survivors, other than her parents, include: her daughter, Sheena M. Jones Brown (Demetrius, Sr.); five grandchildren, Alijah Brown, Aniyah Thomas, Demetrius Brown, Jr.; Dash Brown and Dillan Brown; two sisters, Glenda Tolbert (Keith) and Faye Young (Fess); four nieces, Lakeisha Bullard (James), Vanessa Walton, Jaleesa Dixon and Kaitlyn Harvey; one nephew, Xavier Young; one uncle, John H. Averett; two sisters-in-law, Tina Jalloh and Leslie Baldwin (Nelson); and a host of other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Jones will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Progressive Chapel with the interment following in Main Post Cemetery. Online expressions may be given at progressivefuneralhome.com.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Progressive Chapel
