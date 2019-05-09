Jacquelyn "Jackie" McCard

Nix

April 16, 1929-

May 2, 2019

Columbus, GA- Jacquelyn "Jackie" McCard Nix died Thursday, May 02, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services were Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 am in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus with Reverend Mike McBride and Reverend Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. Interment followed at Parkhill Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday, May 5th from 4:00-6:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby, Columbus.

She was a member of Trinity Temple Assembly of God and a Sunday school teacher. She was born in Macon, GA April 16, 1929 and moved to Columbus in 1950. Mrs. Nix was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jewette McCard and was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle E. Nix, Sr., son, Doyle E. Nix, Jr., daughter Kay Nix Castro and brothers, Ray Scott McCard and Jimmy Morrow.

Mrs. Nix retired from The Medical Center as a Licensed Practitioner Nurse. In 1958, she founded the 29'ers Club.

Survivors are son and wife, Dana and Leigh Anne Willis Nix of Columbus, GA.; grandsons, Reggie Nix and Jason Nix and his wife, Regina Nix of Columbus, GA.; great grandchildren, Ryan, Madison and Isabella; son-in-law, Chris Castro of Oakley, CA. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and many friends.