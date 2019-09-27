|
Jaida D
White
September 11, 2019-
September 13, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Baby Girl Jaida D. White of Columbus, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Graveside Services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Park, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 2-3 PM, Friday, September 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Jaida was born September 11, 2019 in Columbus, GA, the daughter of David White and Jameisha Todd. IN addition to her parents, survivors include: her paternal grandparents, Ulyesses Wilson and Cornelia Wilson, her maternal grandparents, Jeffery Todd, Sr. and Yojana Todd, two brothers, twin brother, Jaiden White and Jordan Williams, two sisters, Janelle Cochran and Trenelle Cochran, uncles, Cornelius White, LaMarcus White, LaJarvis Evans, Khalil Richardson, Jason Todd and Jeffery Todd, Jr., aunt, Candice Kyles, and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 27, 2019