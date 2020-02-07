Home

Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church
Seale, AL
Deacon Jake Williams Sr.


1930 - 2020
Deacon Jake Williams Sr. Obituary
Deacon Jake
Williams Sr.
August 11, 1930-
January 31, 2020
Seale , AL- Deacon Jake Williams Sr., 89, of Seale, AL departed his earthly life on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his residence.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held at 1:00 PM EST, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, Seale, AL with Pastor Felix Worthen officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4:30 PM-7:00PM. Friday, February 7, 2020.
Deacon Williams was born August 11, 1930 to the late Ike Williams Sr. and the late Alice Lucille Williams in Seale, AL. He was a member of Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church Seale, AL. He was educated in Russell County, AL School District.
Deacon Jake Williams Sr. was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of his life Ruthie Mae Green Williams in 1954. This union was blessed with 6 children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Daisy Phillips; brothers, John Williams, Ike Williams Jr., Albert Williams, and Thomas Williams.
Survivors include a loving and devoted wife of over 65 years, Ruthie Mae Williams; daughter, Annie (Charles) Highland, Columbia, SC; sons, Freddie (Alfrieda) Williams, Newport News, VA, Dr. Jake (Barbara) Williams Jr., Fayetteville, NC, Minister Roger (Neader) Williams, Ormond Beach, FL, Ronald (Flora) Williams and Arthur (Felicia) Williams Sr., both of Seale, AL, and Ronnie (Sylvia) Jones, Miami, FL.;26 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2020
