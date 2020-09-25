1/1
Jamal Qintavious Watkins
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamal Qintavious
Watkins
February 21, 1996 -
September 17, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mr. Jamal Qintavious Watkins 24, of Columbus, GA passed on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home. Public visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Watkins was born February 21, 1996 to Sharanda Watkins and Shane Upshaw. He was employed as a construction worker with HCS Renewaste in Virginia.
Survivors include his mother Sharanda Watkins of Phenix City, AL; father, Shane Upshaw of Columbus, GA ; siblings, Charisma Watkins, Marcus (Tramell) Watkins, Jalexis Watkins, Raven Mickle, Shalla Pollard, Shane Pollard, DaQuann Epps, Teasha Franklin, Deitrick Williams, Shyquilla Sanks, Lecresha McClendon and Makhia King; grandparents, Pamela Jones and Milton Watkins; great-grandmother, Louise Abram; Uncle, Milton Watkins; godmother, Natasha Sanks and a host of neices, nephews other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved