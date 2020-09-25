Jamal Qintavious
Watkins
February 21, 1996 -
September 17, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mr. Jamal Qintavious Watkins 24, of Columbus, GA passed on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home. Public visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Watkins was born February 21, 1996 to Sharanda Watkins and Shane Upshaw. He was employed as a construction worker with HCS Renewaste in Virginia.
Survivors include his mother Sharanda Watkins of Phenix City, AL; father, Shane Upshaw of Columbus, GA ; siblings, Charisma Watkins, Marcus (Tramell) Watkins, Jalexis Watkins, Raven Mickle, Shalla Pollard, Shane Pollard, DaQuann Epps, Teasha Franklin, Deitrick Williams, Shyquilla Sanks, Lecresha McClendon and Makhia King; grandparents, Pamela Jones and Milton Watkins; great-grandmother, Louise Abram; Uncle, Milton Watkins; godmother, Natasha Sanks and a host of neices, nephews other relatives and friends.
