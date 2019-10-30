|
|
James
Adams
July 21, 1929-
October 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- James Nolan Adams, age 90, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on October 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 12:00 noon, at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. Interment will be at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery following the services.
James was born in Columbus, Georgia, on July 21, 1929; the son of Eugene T. Adams Sr. and Jessie L. Elliot Adams. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1947. James joined the U.S. Navy and served towards the end of World War II. After his service he worked and retired from the Muscogee County School District as an Electrician and HVAC specialist.
James was competitive and enjoyed playing softball when he was younger, in San Diego with the Navy and for R.C. Cola while living here. What he loved however was his family and the time he spent with them.
James is preceded in death by: by his wife of over 20 years, Debbie Adams; and his 8 sisters and 1 brother.
Survivors include: his daughter, Toni (James) Gallops; two sons, Mark "Bud" (Sandy) Adams; Darryl (Inger) Adams; five grandchildren, Hudson Gallops, Adam Gallops, Brock Gallops, Lisa Adams, Jacob Adams; five great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, family members and family friends that will cherish his memory.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Columbus Hospice.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 30, 2019