Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Double Churches Rd
Columbus, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Double Churches Rd
Columbus, GA
View Map
James Allen Carter Jr.


1949 - 2020
James Allen Carter Jr. Obituary
James Allen
Carter, Jr
December 14, 1949-
January 04, 2020
Columbus, GA- James Allen Carter Jr. (Jimmy), age 70, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will occur Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Double Churches Rd, Columbus, GA 31904. A funeral service will follow at the church at 2:00 PM.
Jimmy was born December 14, 1949 in Columbus, Georgia, to his late parents, Ellen Skelton Wright and James Allen Carter, Sr. Jimmy was a life-long resident of Columbus and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Columbus. He was a retired School Counselor for Muscogee County School District, holding a Bachelor of Science degree from Columbus College and M.S. and Ed.S. degrees in School Counseling from Troy State. Jimmy enjoyed fishing (especially trout in North Georgia), eating good food, spending time with his family, and telling stories.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Catherine Passailaigue Carter; son James Adam Carter; daughter Bailey Elizabeth Carter; and son-in-law Jake Patrick as well as sister Myrna Carter Cartledge (Don) of Richmond, VA.
.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Columbus, Georgia 31904 US; and/or the Georgia Wildlife Conservation Fund (https://georgiawildlife.com/donations.)
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Carter family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 10, 2020
