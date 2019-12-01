Home

Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
James Anderson Pressley Jr.


1934 - 2019
James Anderson
Pressley, Jr.
January 26, 1934-
November 22, 2019
Atlanta, GA- Mr. James Anderson Pressley, Jr., 85, transitioned Friday, November 22, 2019 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 11:00 am at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Apostle James S. Porthro officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with full Military Honors. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:00 pm with a Family Hour from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Pressley was born January 26, 1934 in Rock Hill, SC to the late Bessie Mae Pressley and James A. Pressley, Sr. He retired from the US Army after 20 years of service, Southern Railroad, Kysor Warren and Life of Georgia. Mr. Pressley was preceded by his parents, his loving wife, Patricia R. Pressley and stepdaughter, Arlette Dorsey. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his children, Michelle (Benjamin K.) Gardner and Miguel Pressley; stepchildren Renee Gaskin and Lafondra Gaudette; grandchildren, BJ Gardner and Jazmine Gardner; step grandchildren, Patrice Dorsey, Matthew Gaskin, Janae Gaskin, Rianne Bowser, Xavier Gaudette and Djuan Trent; 2 great-grandchildren; 4 step great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Elder Kenneth (Annette) Pressley, Ronnie Pressley and Artavious (Monique) Pressley; 3 sisters, Cynthia (Michael) Anderson, Patricia Pressley and Diane Pressley; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 1, 2019
