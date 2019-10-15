Home

Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
1936 - 2019
James Arthur Ray Obituary
James Arthur
Ray
September 26, 1936-
October 12, 2019
Phenix City, AL- James Arthur Ray, 83, of Phenix City, AL passed away late Saturday night, October 12, 2019 at Piedmont Regional Medical Center in Columbus, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm EST on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Pastor Ronnie Chaney officiating. Interment with Military Honors and Masonic Rites will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2:00 to 3:00 pm prior to service at the funeral home.
Mr. Ray was born September 26, 1936 in Black, AL, son of the late Clarence Guy Ray and James L. Tharp Lord. He worked at for WestRock (Mead/Westvaco) for 32 loyal years and was retired. He served our country proudly and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, the United States National Guard, and the United States Navy Reserves. He was a member of the Wilson Williams Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, golf, hunting, the outdoors, and traveling, but his greatest joy was sharing time with family and all his grandchildren. He was a member of Whiterock Assembly of God Church in Phenix City where he served as Sunday School Superintendent for past 12 years. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Bobby Ray.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Carolyn "Carol" Marie Thomas Ray, one daughter, Jamie Cooper and husband John, son, Alan Ray and fiancé Annette Livingston, two sisters, Nancy Clark, and Cynthia Adee and husband Don, two brothers, John Ray and wife Judy, and Richard Colman and wife Catherine, and two precious grandchildren, Carlee Cooper and Kaytee Coper, several nieces and nephews, extended family, church family, and many caring friends.
Flowers are welcome or you may make contributions to the .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 15, 2019
