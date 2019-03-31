Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
James B. Lyles Obituary
James B.
Lyles
August 5, 1942-
March 22, 2019
Fayetteville, NC- Mr James B. Lyles, 76, of Fayetteville, NC formerly of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, March 22, 2019 in Decatur, GA.
Funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. EST, Monday, April 1, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Albert Suggs, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, April 1, 2019 from 9 - 11:30 a.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lyles was born August 5, 1942 in Phenix City, AL to the late James B. Lyles and the late Betty Lyles. He graduated from Spencer High School, retired from the US Army and worked for the US Postal Service.
Survivors include his children, Debbie (Joseph) Richardson, Melissa Moore, James B. Lyles and Michael (Warkesia) Lyles; one brother, Larry (Carolyn) Lyles; four sisters, Beverly Broaders, Ernestine Jeans, Betty (Greg) Harris and Rosalyn (James) Lyles; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
